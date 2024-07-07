StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,570 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,572,000 after buying an additional 1,308,691 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.96. 14,303,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

