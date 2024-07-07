StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 4,588 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 125,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $959.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

