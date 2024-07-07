StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 610.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 1,831,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,733. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

