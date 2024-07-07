Stratis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,199.20 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $37,199.20 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.36 or 0.05226827 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.