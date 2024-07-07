SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE SXC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $830.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,532,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

