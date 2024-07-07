Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taboola.com traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 48,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,184,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.