Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,476 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,899. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

