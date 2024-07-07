Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.