Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $578,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 36.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Tesla by 24.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 748,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $148,184,000 after buying an additional 149,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

