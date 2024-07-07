The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

