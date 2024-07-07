The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.71.

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

