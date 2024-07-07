The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

