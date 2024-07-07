The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 773.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.9% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

PG traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

