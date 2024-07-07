Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $540.10. 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.65 and a 200-day moving average of $563.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

