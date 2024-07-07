Tobam Buys 25,570 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

