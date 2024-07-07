Tobam Buys 7,310 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tobam grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.