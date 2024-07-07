Tobam Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tobam lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.80. 489,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

