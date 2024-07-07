Tobam Has $109,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

