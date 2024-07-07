Tobam Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 393.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $747.54. 76,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,899. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.56 and a fifty-two week high of $799.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $658.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

