Tobam Has $3.57 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,069,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 4,825,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

