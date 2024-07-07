Tobam Has $56,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Graco were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graco Stock Performance
Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.
Graco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGG
Graco Profile
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graco
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.