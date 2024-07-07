Tobam Has $64,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tobam cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.29. 795,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.