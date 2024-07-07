Tobam Invests $153,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $810,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $3,831,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.6 %

STN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.83. 116,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,056. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.