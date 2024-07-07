Tobam Purchases 18,715 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.