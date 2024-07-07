Tobam Purchases Shares of 834 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

IBKR stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

