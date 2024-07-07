Tobam Purchases Shares of 901 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 2,439,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.