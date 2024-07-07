Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.74. The stock had a trading volume of 582,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,981. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

