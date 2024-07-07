Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,984 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.