Tobam Sells 1,790 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tobam decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 2,240,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

