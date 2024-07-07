Tobam Sells 383 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.