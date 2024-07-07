Tobam Sells 692 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tobam cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. 2,686,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

