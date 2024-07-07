Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,077 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

