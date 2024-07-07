Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. The company had a trading volume of 690,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

