Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

