Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.63% of National Western Life Group worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NWLI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.60. 25,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,999. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.17 and a 52-week high of $499.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

