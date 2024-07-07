Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 340,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $91.38. 1,378,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.