Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 5,516,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,758. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.