Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 398 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.28.

NYSE NOW traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $806.47. 1,193,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $732.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

