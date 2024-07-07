Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 916 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TRV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. 579,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

