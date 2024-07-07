Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after purchasing an additional 550,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,076,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,514. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

