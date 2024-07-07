Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.27. 777,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.