Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 1,570,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

