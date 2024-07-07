Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,559. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

