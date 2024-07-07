Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $965,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.32. 3,067,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,593,731. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

