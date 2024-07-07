Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

