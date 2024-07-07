Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

