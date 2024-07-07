Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,905.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,441. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

