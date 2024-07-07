Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 723 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,969. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,011.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,036.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

