Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$24.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

