TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 1,277,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.